(CNN) There is an active shooter and a hostage situation at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, the California Highway Patrol reports on Twitter.

Citing the Highway Patrol, CNN affiliates in Northern California report the gunman is holding three hostages at the veterans home in Napa Valley.

"CHP is working with Napa County Sheriff's Office to establish a perimeter and clear buildings," the Highway Patrol said on Twitter.

Officers are at the scene Friday at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.

"We have activated our emergency response protocol and are cooperating with law enforcement," the California Department of Veterans (CalVet) said in a statement. Police have surrounded the facility and are telling people to avoid the area.

The FBI has deployed a SWAT team to Yountville, where the facility is located, spokesperson Katherine Zackel said. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said via Twitter it is also responding.

