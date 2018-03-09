A sheriff's deputy had his ex-wife arrested because he didn't like what she wrote about him on Facebook

(CNN) Petty Facebook drama can be uncomfortable and a little tacky but generally speaking, no one's really worried about going to jail over it.

That is, until Anne King and a friend found themselves behind bars for a few hours in 2015 after bad-mouthing King's ex-husband, a sheriff's deputy in Washington County, Georgia, on Facebook. Now King is suing her ex and his colleague for violating her constitutional rights.

A short Facebook tiff results in jail time

The whole thing began in January 2015, when Anne King posted a short Facebook status expressing frustration that her ex, Corey King, refused to drop off some medication for their children on his way to work.

"That moment when everyone in your house has the flu and you ask your kid's dad to get them (not me) more Motrin and Tylenol and he refuses," she wrote, adding an "overwhelmed" face to the post.