Teen charged in fatal shooting at Alabama high school

(CNN) A 17-year-old has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a teenage girl at an Alabama high school on Wednesday, the district attorney's office announced.

Michael Jerome Barber is charged as an adult in the death of 17-year-old Courtlin Arrington, Jefferson County District Attorney Mike Anderton said in a news release Friday. Barber also faces a charge of "being a certain person forbidden to possess a pistol" for having the firearm on school grounds.

It was not immediately clear on Friday afternoon if Barber was represented by an attorney.

Arrington was an aspiring nurse and a senior attending Huffman High School in Birmingham when two gunshots rang out around dismissal time on Wednesday afternoon, killing her and injuring another 17-year-old male student, the district attorney's statement said.

Investigators with the Birmingham Police Department spoke with "many of the students in the school, in the classroom where the shooting took place and collected evidence from the scene," the release said. "Based on the evidence as presented to us, warrants were issued for the person responsible for this horrific tragedy."

