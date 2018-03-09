Serena Williams prepares to enter the court as she makes her singles tennis comeback at Indian Wells, California. The American hadn't played an official singles match since winning the Australian Open in 2017 while pregnant.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Facing Zarina Diyas -- who Williams had beaten in two previous head to heads -- the 23-time grand slam winner took the first set 7-5.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Williams owns one of the biggest serves in the women's game and it was working in the first set as she didn't face a break point.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Williams was cheered on by husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian (left) and longtime agent Jill Smoller.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
The 53rd-ranked Diyas trailed by a break in the second set but kept coming back. She leveled proceedings at 3-3.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Oracle co-founder and Indian Wells tournament owner Larry Ellison (left) was another in the crowd and he watched Williams win the final three games of the match to advance.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Williams waved as she left the court. She could face older sister Venus in the third round.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America/Getty Images