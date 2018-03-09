Longtime US figure skating coach suspended by USOC

(CNN) Longtime coach Richard Callaghan, who has mentored Olympic and world champions, has been suspended by US Figure Skating after sexual misconduct allegations, the organization said Friday.

US Figure Skating said Callaghan is prohibited from participating in any capacity in sanctioned activities.

The figure skating body directed further inquiries to the US Center for SafeSport, the US Olympic Committee agency that has oversight of sexual misconduct and other abuse allegations reported to national governing bodies.

The nature of the sexual misconduct allegations against Callaghan was not made public.

CNN Sports analyst and USA Today sports columnist Christine Brennan, appeared on HLN Friday afternoon, to share her original reporting on this story that dates back decades. Brennan said that the accusations against the coach originated in the 1990s when he was one of the premier figure skating coaches in the United States. Brennan said Callaghan has in the past denied sexual misconduct allegations.

