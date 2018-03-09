Story highlights Mikaela Shiffrin seals World Cup overall title

American also took crown in 2017

Shiffrin won gold, silver at PyeongChang 2018

(CNN) She won gold and silver medals at the Winter Olympics and now Mikaela Shiffrin has sealed the World Cup overall title for the second straight year.

The 22-year-old American scored a third place in a giant slalom in Germany to take an unassailable lead in the season standings ahead of next week's World Cup finals in Are, Sweden.

Shiffrin becomes the fourth woman this century to retain the overall crown after Sweden's Anja Paerson, American Lindsey Vonn and Austria's Anna Veith (nee Fenninger).

The Olympic giant slalom champion took her season points tally to 1573 with her only rival, Austria's Wendy Holdener, second on 970. With six races left this season and 100 points available for a win, Shiffrin's total can't be passed.

She is also likely to clinch a fifth straight slalom World Cup crown with two races left.

Hide Caption 5 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics US skier superstar Lindsey Vonn was denied gold in her signature event at what will likely be her final Olympics, walking away with bronze. She had hoped to reclaim the title she won in Vancouver eight years ago, having missed the chance at Sochi 2014 due to injuries. Hide Caption 6 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics Austria's Marcel Hirscher won his second gold in the giant slalom on Sunday, finishing 1.27 seconds ahead of Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen -- the largest margin of victory in the competition since 1968. Hide Caption 7 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics Ester Ledecka, the 22-year-old Czech, is better known as a snowboarding world champion, not a super-G skier. The underdog stunned the world as she finished one-hundredth of a second ahead of defending champion Anna Veith. Hide Caption 8 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics A big upset in the women's slalom, where US favorite Mikaela Shiffrin, the defending champion, missed out on a medal a day after winning gold in the giant slalom. Hide Caption 9 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics Instead, Frida Hansdotter of Sweden claimed her first ever Olympic medal, becoming the third Swede to win slalom gold. Hide Caption 10 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics In the men's super-G, Austria's Matthias Mayer grabbed gold, breaking Norway's 16-year grip on the title. Mayer won downhill gold in Sochi. His father Helmut clinched silver in the inaugural Olympic super-G in Calgary in 1988. Hide Caption 11 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics Mikaela Shiffrin was set to be the standout star of the Games after she took her first gold, and the second of her career, in the giant slalom. Hide Caption 12 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel won giant slalom silver for her first Olympic medal, finishing 0.39 seconds behind Shiffrin. Hide Caption 13 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics Italy's Federica Brignone took bronze, becoming the first Italian woman in 16 years to win an alpine skiing medal. Hide Caption 14 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway made history in the men's downhill on day six, becoming the oldest Olympic alpine skiing champion at the age of 35. Hide Caption 15 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics Svindal's gold was Norway's first ever Olympic downhill gold. His teammate Kjetil Jansrud took silver, finishing just 0.12 seconds adrift. Hide Caption 16 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics Swiss world champion Beat Feuz finished 0.18 seconds behind Svindal, taking bronze. Hide Caption 17 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics Austrian superstar Marcel Hirscher won his first Olympic gold in the alpine combined on day four. The 28-year-old has competed in three Winter Games but his previous best was a silver in Sochi. Hide Caption 18 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics France's Alexis Pinturault won his second Olympic medal, adding silver in the combined to the bronze he won in giant slalom in Sochi four years ago. Hide Caption 19 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics Another Frenchman Victor Muffat-Jeandet won bronze -- a pleasant surprise after recording the 29th fastest time in the opening downhill leg. Hide Caption 20 of 21 Photos: The best photos of alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics Russian Pavel Trikhichev suffers a fall after clipping a gate during the alpine combined downhill. He was the sole Olympic Athlete from Russia to compete in the event. Hide Caption 21 of 21

