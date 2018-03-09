What's missing from this White House photo?

(CNN) Thursday was International Women's Day. It was also the day the picture above was taken in the Oval Office.

Notice anything about it? Anything, you know, missing?

Pictured -- on the US side -- are President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Defense Secretary James Mattis and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats among other men.

Trump is speaking with Chung Eui-yong, the South Korean national security adviser who announced the offer and acceptance of a meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump sometime before May, and other members of the South Korean delegation.

You might notice that there are a whole lot of dudes in the picture. Hell, even the paintings in the photo are of dudes! I see you George Washington and Thomas Jefferson!