5 days, 15 big stories, 1 Trump White House

Washington (CNN) Quick: Tell me what happened on Monday at the Trump White House.

Chances are, you can't remember. Which is something you now have in common with roughly 99% of the population. The pace of news created by President Trump when coupled with wall-to-wall cable news coverage and the tweeting, the tweeting, always the tweeting makes Monday feel like a month ago.

Which is where we -- me and superstar producer Brenna Williams -- come in. Every Friday from now on, I am just going to give you, precious Point reader, a day-by-day list of the big White House stories of the week -- with links to we wrote about them.

Think of it as a cheat sheet. Or a refresher course. Or a remembrance of things past.

Here we go!