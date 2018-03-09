Breaking News

5 days, 15 big stories, 1 Trump White House

Analysis By Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Updated 7:25 PM ET, Fri March 9, 2018

Washington (CNN)Quick: Tell me what happened on Monday at the Trump White House.

Chances are, you can't remember.  Which is something you now have in common with roughly 99% of the population.  The pace of news created by President Trump when coupled with wall-to-wall cable news coverage and the tweeting, the tweeting, always the tweeting makes Monday feel like a month ago.
Which is where we -- me and superstar producer Brenna Williams -- come in. Every Friday from now on, I am just going to give you, precious Point reader, a day-by-day list of the big White House stories of the week -- with links to we wrote about them.
Think of it as a cheat sheet. Or a refresher course. Or a remembrance of things past.  
    Here we go!
    Monday

    -Sam Nunberg: 'I'm not going to get sent to prison' 

    Tuesday

    -Trump says there isn't chaos in the White House
    -Stormy Daniels sues President Trump over alleged affair and 'hush' agreement
    -Trump administration to sue California over immigration policies
    -Top economic adviser Gary Cohn leaves White House in wake of tariff fight
    -Office of Special Counsel: Conway violated Hatch Act

    Wednesday

    -Stormy Daniels' lawyers claims Trump's lawyer 'further threatened' her
    -US sanctions North Korea after blaming country for Kim Jong Nam's killing
    -Democrats say Trump associate may have misled House panel over Seychelles meeting

    Thursday

    -Trump announces steel and aluminum tariffs despite GOP objections
    -Trump accepts offer to meet Kim Jong Un
    -Trump upset with Sarah Sanders over Stormy Daniels response
    -Woman named in Stormy Daniels' document accused Trump of unwanted advances 

    Friday

    -Nunberg reverses course, arrives at court to appear before Mueller grand jury
    -Secretary of State Rex Tillerson changes tune after Trump accepts meeting with Kim 
    The Point: Thats's 15 BIG stories in 5 days. Broaden the aperture even slightly on what constitutes a "big" story and you could easily have two dozen. This is life in Trump's Washington. And it's not going to slow down.