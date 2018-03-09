Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's stunning decision to meet with North Korea's despotic leader, Kim Jong Un, might have originated in his administration's campaign to squeeze the country economically and diplomatically, but it was triggered by some deft diplomatic maneuvering by South Korea.

Several current and former officials and diplomatic sources say Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's maximum pressure campaign pushed North Korea into a vulnerable position where it was ready to talk, but it was the recent climate of improved relations between North and South Korea that brought about Trump's remarkable decision.

"It was the last three weeks," one diplomatic source said, referring to the diplomatic blitz prompted by North Korea's participation in the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, which included a visit from Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong. "South Korea put this all together with a lot of help from North Korea. South Korea knew that despite the noise coming from Washington, from McMaster and company about military action and the bloody nose, that if they dangled this meeting in front of Trump, he could not turn it down. They knew how to play him."

The South Korean government, elected on a campaign promise to engage with Pyongyang, made a calculation that it could undercut US administration officials calling for a more military minded approach to North Korea by appealing to Trump's vanity and love of a star turn, not to mention a dramatic twist in the storyline, and win him over to diplomacy.

I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

Some five months after Trump had tweeted that "I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man," the President has made a complete 180 and is planning to engage in the highest level of diplomacy possible by meeting Kim face to face.

Read More