Sarah Sanders doesn't 'have anything else to add' about Stormy Daniels

By Allie Malloy, CNN

Updated 3:59 PM ET, Fri March 9, 2018

Washington (CNN)White House press secretary Sarah Sanders made clear Friday she has nothing else to say about the alleged affair between President Donald Trump and porn actress Stormy Daniels.

When asked questions on the alleged affair and lawsuit, Sanders would only tell reporters that she has addressed the matter "extensively" and doesn't "have anything else to add."
Sanders was asked two questions about Daniels in a press briefing dominated by the news that Trump agreed to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.
Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, filed suit against Trump this week alleging he hadn't signed a nondisclosure agreement that would have prevented her from discussing their alleged sexual affair.
    On Wednesday, Sanders told reporters that the arbitration was won "in the President's favor." The statement is an admission that the nondisclosure agreement exists, and that it directly involves the President. It is the first time the White House has admitted the President was involved in any way with Daniels.
    This week's developments are the latest installment in a continuing controversy for the White House involving Daniels and a distraction from Trump's attempted rollout of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.