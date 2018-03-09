Porn star's attorney: Cohen used his Trump Organization signature in email

Washington (CNN) A newly obtained email from President Donald Trump's personal attorney to the lawyer for the porn star who is suing Trump includes Michael Cohen's autosignature with his full title: executive vice president and special counsel to Donald J. Trump. The email also refers to Cohen's office being closed.

The email, which was exclusively obtained by CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," is a response to Stephanie Clifford's lawyer around the time of a $130,000 payment made just weeks before the 2016 election in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair.

Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, filed a lawsuit against Trump this week over a nondisclosure agreement she now claims is void regarding the alleged sexual encounter between the two in 2006.

The email exchange between the two attorneys consists of Clifford's attorney at the time asking Cohen, "We good?"

Cohen responds: "Yes. It's Yom Kippur so the office is for all purposes closed. I am in tomorrow but can speak for the next 3 hours via cell if necessary (sic)."

