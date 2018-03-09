Stormy Daniels' attorney argues 'cover-ups matter'

Washington (CNN) The attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, who's suing President Donald Trump, said Friday that the American people need to hear from his client "because cover-ups matter."

"The cover-up is that you have attorney (Michael) Cohen claiming that Donald Trump never knew anything about this. You have the White House claiming Donald Trump never knew anything about this. That is going to be shown to be patently false," Michael Avenatti, the attorney for Daniels, said in an interview Friday on CNN's "New Day."

Avenatti said he has further "substantial evidence and facts that were not included in the complaint" to back up his claims, though he said he was "not going to lay all of our cards out on the table" Friday.

"When that evidence and those facts come to light, the American people are going to conclude that attorney Cohen and the White House have not shot straight with them on this," he alleged.

Avenatti said that Daniels would "absolutely" pay back the $130,000 payment if she's "ultimately ordered to do that to speak openly and honestly" or if Trump and Cohen want to "admit that (Trump) know about the deal and didn't sign it."