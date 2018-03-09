Rand Paul attacker pleads guilty

Washington (CNN) The Kentucky man who tackled Sen. Rand Paul last year pleaded guilty Friday to one felony charge of assaulting a member of Congress resulting in personal injury.

Rene Boucher was released on $25,000 unsecured bond and has a sentencing date tentatively scheduled for June 15, said Kelly Lovell, a case manager for Kentucky's western district federal court.

Boucher agreed to a plea deal in January over the November 3 incident. Federal prosecutors have said they will pursue a 21-month jail sentence against him.

Paul sustained six broken ribs and bruised lungs in the incident, which stemmed in part over a dispute about landscaping.

Defense attorney Matthew Baker told CNN, regarding sentencing, the defense will "ask in general terms for mercy and leniency and hope the court will give it thoughtful consideration and consider a probated sentence."

