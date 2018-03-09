Breaking News

Rand Paul attacker pleads guilty

By Kristina Sgueglia, CNN

Updated 12:56 PM ET, Fri March 9, 2018

Sen. Rand Paul emerges from a closed-door weekly policy meeting with Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol on May 10, 2016.
Washington (CNN)The Kentucky man who tackled Sen. Rand Paul last year pleaded guilty Friday to one felony charge of assaulting a member of Congress resulting in personal injury.

Rene Boucher was released on $25,000 unsecured bond and has a sentencing date tentatively scheduled for June 15, said Kelly Lovell, a case manager for Kentucky's western district federal court.
Boucher agreed to a plea deal in January over the November 3 incident. Federal prosecutors have said they will pursue a 21-month jail sentence against him.
Paul sustained six broken ribs and bruised lungs in the incident, which stemmed in part over a dispute over landscaping.