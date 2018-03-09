Rand Paul attacker pleads guilty

Washington (CNN) The Kentucky man who tackled Sen. Rand Paul last year pleaded guilty Friday to one felony charge of assaulting a member of Congress resulting in personal injury.

Rene Boucher was released on $25,000 unsecured bond and has a sentencing date tentatively scheduled for June 15, said Kelly Lovell, a case manager for Kentucky's western district federal court.

Boucher agreed to a plea deal in January over the November 3 incident. Federal prosecutors have said they will pursue a 21-month jail sentence against him.