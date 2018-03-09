Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will get his military parade, but it is unlikely to mirror the Paris Bastille Day event which inspired him as it will not involve any heavy military vehicles like tanks to avoid doing damage to the streets of Washington, according to a Pentagon planning memo shown to CNN.

The Pentagon memo sent to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was issued on Thursday and outlined the initial guidance on how Trump's sought after parade, scheduled for November 11 -- Veterans Day -- will look.

The memo says the parade will integrate with the annual DC Veterans Day parade and focus on the contributions of US veterans from the Revolutionary War to today "with an emphasis on the price of freedom."

The parade will "include wheeled vehicles only, no tanks," the memo said, adding that "consideration must be given to minimize damage to local infrastructure."

It will, however, involve "a heavy air component" with military aircraft flying overhead at the end of parade, including older aircraft "as available," the memo said.

Read More