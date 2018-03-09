It's legal to grab a person's (clothed) backside in Minnesota. But probably not for long

(CNN) It's not illegal in Minnesota to touch a person's butt without their consent -- as long the rear end in question is clothed.

Now, in the era of #MeToo, state lawmakers there are taking steps to remove that potentially embarrassing and risky loophole.

The measure removing the exemption was approved Wednesday by the state Senate's Judiciary and Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee.

So, how did such a bizarre loophole end up in Minnesota law?

