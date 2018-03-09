Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's personal lawyer used funds from his own home equity line to make a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels on Trump's behalf, he told CNN.

"The funds were taken from my home equity line and transferred internally to my LLC account in the same bank," Michael Cohen said in a statement.

Cohen also confirmed that he used his Trump Organization email account to communicate details of a payment transfer to Stephanie Clifford, the adult film star known as Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had an affair with the President before his time in office.

Earlier Friday, Clifford's lawyer, Michael Avenatti, provided an email to CNN in which Cohen confirmed the transfer to Daniels' former attorney, Keith Davidson. In the email, both Cohen's personal email account and trumporg.com email account were used. The deposit was confirmed to Cohen by a First Republic Bank employee.

Cohen responded later Friday, saying that he regularly used his business email account for personal matters.