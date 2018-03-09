Seoul, South Korea (CNN) Kim Jong Un's meeting with South Korean officials in Pyongyang earlier this week has given a rare insight into the North Korean leader's style and hospitality.

US officials will be poring over the details as President Donald Trump prepares for perhaps his most high-stakes diplomatic encounter yet: a meeting with Kim at a venue to be decided sometime in the next seven weeks.

On Monday in Pyongyang, the North Korean leader rolled out the red carpet for his South Korean visitors, including National Intelligence chief Suh Hoon and head of National Security Chung Eui-Yong.

Kim treated them to regional dishes including North Korean hotpot and cold noodles, according to a Blue House official. The specialties were amply accompanied by local booze, another administrative source who had official knowledge of the meeting said.

Bottles of wine, liquor made of ginseng and Pyongyang soju -- a Korean spirit -- "kept coming," the source said. Trump, who is teetotal, would likely avoid in this particular facet of North Korean hospitality.

JUST WATCHED South Korea: Trump will meet with Kim Jong Un Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH South Korea: Trump will meet with Kim Jong Un 01:35