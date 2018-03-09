HuffPost: Justice strategy plan signals shift away from Obama priorities

Washington (CNN) A draft of the Justice Department's priorities over the next five years reveals an emphasis on cracking down on leaks, targeting undocumented immigrants and stopping gang violence, according to a copy obtained by HuffPost.

The blueprint sets a new course away from the Obama administration's goals of civil rights enforcement and reduced prison sentences.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions' draft plan outlines four goals for the department -- border security and enhanced immigration enforcement, violent crime prevention, counterterrorism and promoting "integrity, good government and the rule of law," according to the news outlet.

As part of its counterterrorism mission, the draft plan also calls for Justice employees to "aggressively investigate" internal leaks of classified information, the HuffPost reported.

The blueprint also specifically names the MS-13 gang, the brutal street gang that President Donald Trump has vowed to destroy , HuffPost reported.

Read More