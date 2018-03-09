(CNN) A new internal FBI report has concluded that a technical glitch was behind a seemingly abrupt tweet that shared records "from the FBI's files related to the William J. Clinton Foundation" just days before the 2016 presidential election -- and determined that the posting was "proper."

The November 1, 2016, tweet from the previously dormant FBI account linked to 129 pages of heavily redacted, internal documents largely pertaining to the bureau's investigation of President Bill Clinton's controversial pardon of Democratic donor Marc Rich.

William J. Clinton Foundation: This initial release consists of material from the FBI's files related to the Will... https://t.co/Y4nz3aRSmG — FBI Records Vault (@FBIRecordsVault) November 1, 2016

While the timing of the tweet struck the Clinton camp as " odd " -- landing in the midst of a political tornado created after then-FBI Director James Comey announced just days earlier that he was effectively reopening a review of Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information -- "the unusual @FBIRecordsVault Twitter activity was the result of a system failure," according to a report published from the FBI's Office of Inspections on Friday.

The report found that @FBIRecordsVault had not tweeted for a year -- something that had gone unnoticed by FBI public affairs and records management officials -- but was restarted as part of a fix to other accounts.

Inspectors found that the records were "properly posted" as part of a response to more than three outstanding Freedom of Information Act requests, but the report nevertheless provides a glimpse into some of the internal deliberations during one of the most politically fraught moments in the bureau's history.

