Florida lawmaker insults Parkland activists, saying 'adults make the laws'

(CNN) Florida state Rep. Elizabeth Porter raised some hackles on the statehouse floor this week when she delivered an angry speech denouncing the Parkland survivors behind the #NeverAgain movement.

"We've been told we need to listen to the children and do what the children ask. Are there any children on this floor? Are there any children making laws?" she said during a state House debate over state gun control legislation Tuesday.

"Do we allow the children to tell us that we should pass a law that says, 'No homework'? Or 'You finish high school at the age of 12' just because they want it so? No.

"The adults make the laws because we have the age. We have the wisdom. And we have the experience to make these laws. We have to make laws with our heads and not with our emotions. Because emotions will lead us astray. However, our common sense and our rationale will not."

The comments did not sit well with a lot of prominent gun control activists, who found them demeaning, reductive, and in the case of #NeverAgain leader Cameron Kasky, "hilarious."