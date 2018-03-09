Breaking News

Trump to travel to Peru in April for Summit of the Americas

By Elizabeth Landers, CNN

Updated 5:02 PM ET, Fri March 9, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump will travel to Peru next month where he will attend the Summit of the Americas, according to a White House official.

The trip will mark the first time that the president has traveled to South America since his inauguration in January 2017. The eighth Summit of the Americas will be held on April 13-14, in Lima, Peru.
Trump spoke on the phone with Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski earlier this week. A White House readout says that the two discussed restoring democracy in Venezuela and also the upcoming summit.