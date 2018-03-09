Trump to travel to Peru in April for Summit of the Americas

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will travel to Peru next month where he will attend the Summit of the Americas, according to a White House official.

The trip will mark the first time that the president has traveled to South America since his inauguration in January 2017. The eighth Summit of the Americas will be held on April 13-14, in Lima, Peru.

Trump spoke on the phone with Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski earlier this week. A White House readout says that the two discussed restoring democracy in Venezuela and also the upcoming summit.