Will Kennedy retire and be Republicans' Senate savior?

(CNN) There's nothing like a Supreme Court vacancy to fire up the GOP base. And that's exactly what at least one endangered Republican is hoping for before November.

"Kennedy is going to retire around sometime early summer," predicted GOP Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada, who is rated by CNN as one of the two most vulnerable Republican senators vying for reelection in November. Politico reported that it obtained audio of Heller speaking at an event in Las Vegas last week.

Heller continued, "Which I'm hoping will get our base a little motivated because right now they're not very motivated. But I think a new Supreme Court justice will get them motivated."

Sources close to Kennedy, who will turn 82 in July, told CNN last summer that he was seriously considering retirement, so a decision by him to step down would not come as a complete shock.

It is true that Republicans have a successful track record with Supreme Court nominations.