ACLU class action lawsuit seeks to block immigrant family separations

Washington (CNN) The ACLU filed a class-action lawsuit Friday charging the Trump administration with separating immigrant parents from children as they await asylum proceedings.

The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court of the Southern District of California, accuses the government of "forcible separation of parents from their young children for no legitimate reason" in violation of federal law and the due process clause.

While there are only two named plaintiffs in the case, the ACLU says it is filing "on behalf of hundreds of other parents whom the government has forcibly separated."

The Trump administration denies that is separating families without valid reasons.

Allegations that the government is separating women and children "for reasons other than to protect the child" should be viewed "with the level of skepticism they deserve," said Department of Homeland Security spokesman Tyler Houlton. "However, we retain the authority to do so in certain circumstances, particularly to protect a child from potential smuggling and trafficking activities."

