Olive branch may beat big stick when it comes to North Korea

John Kirby, a retired rear admiral in the US Navy, was a spokesman for both the State and Defense departments in the Obama administration.

(CNN) President Trump's agreement to meet with Kim Jong Un is a moment for all Americans. We should embrace it as such.

Love him or hate him, we should all want President Trump to succeed. The potential risks of his failure to negotiate a peaceful denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula -- and the specter of the war which might result -- must be too great a calamity for any of us to ponder or accept.

Even if no war follows, if the whole diplomatic process breaks down and Kim simply uses it to buy time to further advance his nuclear and ballistic missile capability, we, as a nation, and our allies and friends in the region will have to reconcile to life under an even greater threat to our security.

That should be unacceptable to all of us, no matter who we voted for.

We can argue about whether Trump is savvy enough to sit across the table from Kim, whether he will be adequately prepared, whether he's really got the talent and diplomatic strategy in place, and whether giving Kim the audience he so clearly craves is too high a price to pay for talks. Those are fair and understandable concerns. And the White House should be pressed on them.

