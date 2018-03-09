The deal Trump mustn't make with North Korea

Frida Ghitis, a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN and The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) If America's allies in South Korea were already worried that President Donald Trump was about to unleash fire and fury like the world has never seen in their neighborhood, they will find the latest news of Trump's head-snapping reversal on North Korea far from soothing.

The President announced Thursday that he would accept North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's invitation to meet by May.

It is conceivable that Trump could wring positive results from such a meeting. But it is just as possible that he will agree to a deal to reduce America's presence in the region in exchange for North Korean concessions. That would be a disaster for America's allies and highly gratifying for China and Russia, who would delight in seeing Washington's global footprint shrink, particularly in that part of the world.

But it would also be terrible news for South Korea. It would not only please US rivals at the expense of its friends, but it would constitute a huge loss for America's role as guarantor of global stability, while sparking a new nuclear arms race.

When Trump was running for president, South Korea was already alarmed by what he was saying. After he won, then-acting South Korean President Hwang Kyo-ahn said, "We have been preparing for all possibilities," adding that a worried Seoul contacted the Trump team more than 100 times during the campaign.