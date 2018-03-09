Jared Kushner is quietly tackling Washington's swamp

Kayleigh McEnany is the national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee. Prior to joining the RNC, McEnany was a CNN political commentator. She earned her law degree from Harvard Law School and BSFS from Georgetown's School of Foreign Service. The views expressed here are solely the author's.

(CNN) President Donald Trump set out to drain the Washington swamp, and perhaps no one has aided him more effectively than senior adviser Jared Kushner.

As Kushner continues to make government accountable to the people, the Washington swamp -- including the media and DC bureaucracy -- has retaliated with a Kushner takedown effort, hiding or downplaying his accomplishments while engaging in character assassination.

With little fanfare, Jared Kushner is quietly tackling Washington's slow, outdated modus operandi while simultaneously engaging in high-level diplomacy that promotes America's interests on the world stage.

This week alone showcases the meaningful difference Kushner is making.

Tuesday began with Kushner standing alongside Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Seema Verma, who was announcing a plan to improve Americans' access to their medical records -- a vexing, longstanding problem that has left millions of people in the dark about their health. "America needs better patient access to data and interoperability now," Kushner stated resolutely. The White House Office of American Innovation, which Kushner leads, will direct the MyHealthEData initiative.