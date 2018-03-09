(CNN) Turkish forces and allied rebels are poised to enter the center of the Kurdish-held Syrian city of Afrin "at any moment," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Friday, risking a further escalation of violence in northwest Syria.

Turkey, a NATO ally, launched an operation targeting Kurdish groups -- some of them backed by the United States -- in Afrin province in January to clear the border area of militias it considers to be terrorist organizations.

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels fight Kurdish forces on the outskirts of the town of Jandaris, on March 8,

"Right now, Afrin city center is surrounded. God willing, we are in a position to enter Afrin center any moment," Erdogan said.

"We are definitely not there to occupy. We will God willing clear the territory from the ones who wants to occupy and hand it back to its real owners. This is what we want to do."

'Deep wound'

