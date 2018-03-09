Attacks on Syrian medical facilities on the rise, WHO says

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) Attacks on Syrian healthcare facilities have spiked in recent weeks, the World Health Organization said Friday, mostly in the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta where the Syrian government has been carrying out a ground and air assault since last month.

The WHO has counted 67 attacks on medical units so far in 2018 -- roughly half as many as all of last year, according to the organization's spokesman Christian Lindmeier.

In 2017, WHO counted 112 attacks on Syrian healthcare facilities and medical workers.

"Health workers and health facilities are not a target. It has to stop," Lindmeier said in a statement.

More than 1,000 people -- an average of 71 per day -- were killed in Eastern Ghouta in the first two weeks of the Syrian government offensive that began on February 18, the humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said earlier this week.

