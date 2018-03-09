Sexual assault survivor creates specialized yoga to heal

Story highlights Zabie Yamasaki was sexually assaulted while a student at the University of California, Irvine

She began yoga when therapy and medicine failed to provide the recovery she sought

(CNN) During her senior year at the University of California, Irvine, Zabie Yamasaki was sexually assaulted by a stranger.

"I blamed myself a lot for what had happened to me," said Yamasaki.

"I was overwhelmed. I felt isolated," she added.

Her life immediately changed. After the attack, she started experiencing flashbacks, nightmares and anxiety. She sought help from professionals but felt that talk therapy and medications weren't providing the kind of recovery she needed.

She felt like a big part of herself was being left out of the healing process -- her body. "I never imagined the years of disconnect that I would feel from my own physical body," said Yamasaki. "I needed something that would allow me to feel like I could regain power and control of my body."

