Thousands may have been exposed to mumps at a national cheerleading contest

Symptoms include swollen or tender salivary glands, low-grade fever and muscle aches

(CNN) Thousands of athletes, coaches and spectators who attended a national cheerleading competition last month in Dallas may have been exposed to mumps, state health officials said.

Approximately 230,000 people attended the National Cheerleaders Association All-Star National Championship, said C.C. Gonzalez-Kurz, public information officer for the city. More than 25,000 of those people were athletes and coaches, according to the NCA.

No illnesses linked to the championship, held February 23 to 25, have been reported so far, state health spokesman Chris Van Deusen told CNN. However, the virus' shortest possible incubation period since that time only just ended.

"There's only a small risk for most people who were there, but we wanted to let people know so they could watch for mumps symptoms," Van Deusen said.

Mumps is a contagious viral illness with symptoms that include swollen or tender salivary glands, swollen or tender testicles, low-grade fever, tiredness and muscle aches, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms typically appear 16 to 18 days after infection, but the period can range from 12 to 25 days.