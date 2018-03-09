Story highlights A freezer malfunction caused temperatures to drop

The eggs and embryos have been moved to a different freezer in the meantime

(CNN) More than 2,000 frozen eggs and embryos have been left compromised at a Cleveland fertility clinic after a malfunction caused temperatures to drop in the freezers storing them last weekend.

Temperatures unexpectedly fluctuated in the liquid nitrogen storage bank at the University Hospitals Fertility Clinic where the eggs and embryos were stored, according to a University Hospitals statement

The organization said they have launched an investigation into the cause of the malfunction, bringing in multiple independent experts.

The eggs and embryos have been moved to a different cryotank in the meantime, but their viability remains questionable.

"We are incredibly sorry this happened. We are committed to getting answers and working with patients individually to address their concerns," the University Hospitals statement said.

