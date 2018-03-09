Adwoa Aboah wants "Gurls Talk" to be in schools.

(CNN) Model-activist Adwoa Aboah wants her online platform "Gurls Talk," addressing issues of mental health and sexuality, to be in schools.

"There's still so much stigma, and I think there's little understanding, of what it is to feel like you can't get out of bed in the morning. To feel like the world is gray and that there's nothing to live for" she says.

"We should be educated from a young age about mental health. About what it looks like. About what to if your friends are going through certain situations."

"Gurls Talk" started with Aboah sharing her story in 2015 after a failed suicide attempt. She talked openly and honestly about her struggles with mental health, bipolar disorder and addiction.

"Obviously there were people that school sent in, who spoke about having protected sex and, you know, there were all different types of things. But there was such a massive age gap. There were these people that were coming in I couldn't relate to. They didn't speak from experience. They said, 'Don't do that,' not, 'This is what I did, and this is how I got through it.'

