In a Netflix documentary, Rachel Dolezal's son says he resents some of mom's choices

(CNN) The public backlash against Rachel Dolezal has died down in the last two years, but there's one person who wishes it would stay that way -- her son.

In the trailer for his mother's upcoming Netflix documentary, Franklin seems frustrated at her decision to step back into the spotlight.

"The more I hear about it and talk to people about it, the more it just drains me," he says.

Dolezal made headlines in 2015 when her biological parents revealed she was born white but had been presenting herself as black for years. The scandal led her to step down from her role as the head of the Spokane, Washington, chapter of the NAACP.

Despite backlash from the public and her brother, who called her appearance a type of blackface, Dolezal maintains the view that she is a "transracial" black woman. Her case is one of many raising questions about racial fluidity

