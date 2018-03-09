What you need to know about the return of 'American Idol'

(CNN) Like a lover you just can't quit, "American Idol" is back this Sunday, probably long before you've had a chance to really miss it.

In case you've been living on a remote island with forgotten "Idol" contests of days past, here's what you should know about the show's return.

Who are the judges?

Though there may be some disagreement on the rankings of the judging panels that followed, anyone who's ever watched "American Idol" will agree that the original Simon Cowell-Randy Jackson-Paula Abdul combination was the best and most effective. Producers of the revamped "Idol" have said they didn't try to replicate that, but "wanted to get it right."

Read More