Kabul bomb attack leaves at least nine dead

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) A suicide bomber killed at least nine people in the Afghan capital of Kabul, a spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior told CNN Friday.

The bomber detonated his explosive device after being stopped at a security checkpoint as crowds gathered for a memorial to mark the anniversary of the death of former political leader Abdul Ali Mazari. The Taliban killed Mazari, a leader from the Hazara ethnic group, in 1995.

Wahid Majroh, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, confirmed that at least 18 people had been injured.

The attack is the latest in a string of violent incidents in the Afghan capital and the country as a whole.

In January , Taliban gunmen stormed the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, killing 22 people. Days later, the group claimed responsibility for an attack outside a hospital in which militants detonated explosives packed inside an ambulance. Nearly 100 people were killed in that attack.

