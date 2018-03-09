Breaking News

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

By Ana Johnson, CNN

Updated 2:44 PM ET, Fri March 9, 2018

(CNN)Alexa thinks something is funny. Jennifer Garner is in on the joke. And "Bachelor" fans are not laughing. It's time for this week's politics-free news.

A creepy malfunction

Alexa, what is so funny? The voice assistant is freaking people out.

An Oscar meme

    Jennifer Garner was caught off guard at the Oscars. And then a meme was born.
    An accidental selfie

    They're ready for their close up! This is what happens when you leave your camera lying around.

    A shocking finale

    It's not us, it's you! For Bachelor fans, this was personal.

    A new kind of doll

    Barbie gets real. Some familiar faces are coming.

    A young activist

    The homeless in San Diego are getting jobs. They owe it to this 16 year-old.