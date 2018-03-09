Must-watch videos of the week

(CNN) A disgruntled hotel owner has the Trump name pried off a sign in Panama, a 2-year-old gets a surprise from former first lady Michelle Obama, the final round in "Jeopardy!" leads to a tie-breaker moment, Chelsea Clinton talks to Stephen Colbert about her friendship with Ivanka Trump, and a Virginia dad shows how he disciplined his son. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

Workers chisel off T-R-U-M-P from property's sign

An upset Miami-based investor who owns the majority of units in the Trump Ocean Club International Hotel and Tower in Panama City, Panama, had workers remove the Trump name from outside the building amid a legal dispute over who controls the property.

Girl can't keep her eyes off Michelle Obama's portrait

Michelle Obama invited 2-year-old Parker Curry over for a dance party after a photo went viral showing the child awestruck by the former first lady's portrait at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery.

