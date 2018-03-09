Must-watch videos of the week

Breaking News

(CNN)A disgruntled hotel owner has the Trump name pried off a sign in Panama, a 2-year-old gets a surprise from former first lady Michelle Obama, the final round in "Jeopardy!" leads to a tie-breaker moment, Chelsea Clinton talks to Stephen Colbert about her friendship with Ivanka Trump, and a Virginia dad shows how he disciplined his son. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

Workers chisel off T-R-U-M-P from property's sign

An upset Miami-based investor who owns the majority of units in the Trump Ocean Club International Hotel and Tower in Panama City, Panama, had workers remove the Trump name from outside the building amid a legal dispute over who controls the property.

Girl can't keep her eyes off Michelle Obama's portrait

    Michelle Obama invited 2-year-old Parker Curry over for a dance party after a photo went viral showing the child awestruck by the former first lady's portrait at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery.
    Final-round question brings on rare moment

    Popular TV game show "Jeopardy!" makes history after two female contestants had to answer the first-ever tie-breaker question in a regular game.

    Chelsea Clinton says Ivanka Trump is fair game

    Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton says Ivanka Trump should expect criticism because she works for the President.

    Internet buzzes over dad's 'simple parenting' method

    A 10-year-old boy in Virginia was reprimanded by his father after he was kicked off the bus over misbehavior. As a learning lesson, the student had to run a mile to school for three days.