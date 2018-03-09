(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill into law that raises the minimum age to buy a gun to 21 but also allows some teachers to be armed.
-- A gunman has taken hostages at a veterans home in Yountville, California, authorities report. Follow live updates here.
-- Stormy Daniels' attorney confirms that Michael Cohen used his Trump Organization email while negotiating details of a $130,000 payment.
-- Martin Shkreli, who gained notoriety for inflating the price of a lifesaving drug, was sentenced to seven years in prison for fraud.
-- Republicans tried to change the President's mind, but Donald Trump made his new tariff announcement anyway. A major US trading partner called Trump's new tariffs a "serious attack". Here are the latest headlines from the White House.
-- More snow could be on the horizon after last week's deadly nor'easter.
-- As high school students were killed in the Parkland shooting, police struggled to overcome communication issues, specifically radio errors.
-- Controversy around Rachel Dolezal is revving up again as Netflix prepares to release her documentary.
-- West Virginia teachers went on strike to lobby for a 5% pay raise and won. Now, teachers in other states are taking notice.
-- Thousands who attended a national cheerleading competition last month in Dallas might have been exposed to mumps, according to officials.