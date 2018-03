(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill into law that raises the minimum age to buy a gun to 21 but also allows some teachers to be armed

-- A gunman has taken hostages at a veterans home in Yountville, California, authorities report . Follow live updates here

-- Stormy Daniels' attorney confirms that Michael Cohen used his Trump Organization email while negotiating details of a $130,000 payment.

-- Martin Shkreli, who gained notoriety for inflating the price of a lifesaving drug, was sentenced to seven years in prison for fraud.

-- As high school students were killed in the Parkland shooting, police struggled to overcome communication issues, specifically radio errors

-- Controversy around Rachel Dolezal is revving up again as Netflix prepares to release her documentary

-- West Virginia teachers went on strike to lobby for a 5% pay raise and won. Now, teachers in other states are taking notice.