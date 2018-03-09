How to build Wakanda: Lessons for African leaders from 'Black Panther'

Taa is a Liberian Entrepreneur, Advocate and Philanthropist and the founder and CEO of the Khana Group, a leading social impact research and consulting firm in Africa. Taa has consulted with McKinsey, Deloitte and other consulting firms and was recently awarded the Business Leadership Excellence Award and inducted into the African Leadership Magazine's CEO Hall of Fame.



The views expressed in this article are solely his.

(CNN) As "Black Panther" nears a billion in box office worldwide, many Africans have flocked to theaters, sporting traditional African attires with pride to watch their brothers and sisters portrayed as superheroes, a narrative that has been lacking in popular culture.

With the World Bank's Global Economic Prospects reporting that three of the ten fastest growing economies are in Africa, "Black Panther" provides a vision of what African countries could look like if some things are done right.

The movie is filled with many lessons that African leaders and government officials can take to promote sustainable economic growth, peace and prosperity to build their Wakanda. Here are five:

Empower and elevate women, and ensure you surround yourself with them.

There is no escaping the power of women in "Black Panther." The newly crowned Prince T'Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman, surrounds himself with powerful women, who he leaned on for guidance, wisdom and strength.