Move womankind forward on International Women's Day

(CNN) International Women's Day is a time to celebrate female achievement and also take action. Impact Your World has identified ways you can help a variety of important causes for women everywhere.

Gender equality

Young women take part in the Women's March against Violence as part of International Women's Day, on March 8 in Milan, Italy.

You can help by supporting these organizations working toward gender equality:

Education

Education is key to unlocking opportunity, but less than 40% of countries around the world provide girls and boys with equal access to education , according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural organization (UNESCO). Girls make up more than half of the children not in school, and there is little opportunity to learn later in life. Two thirds of the 774 million illiterate adults are women.

Here are some of the organizations helping girls get greater access to education:

Child brides

As many as 15 million girls each year become child brides , destroying childhoods, killing freedoms and blocking opportunities. The nonprofit Unchained At Last reports that girls who are married at age 18 or younger are 50% more likely to drop out of school, more likely to earn low wages and are three times more likely to be beaten by their spouses than those who marry as an adult.

These organizations are fighting against the practice of forcing girls into marriage:

Violence against women