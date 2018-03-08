Photos: The week in 26 photos US President Donald Trump gestures to a reporter who was trying to ask a question before Trump made a statement at the White House on Tuesday, March 6. Trump was meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, and the two later had a joint news conference. Hide Caption 1 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos Frances McDormand holds the best actress Oscar she received from presenters Jodie Foster, center, and Jennifer Lawrence on Sunday, March 4. The statuette went missing after the awards ceremony, but McDormand soon got it back. A 47-year-old man was charged with stealing it. He has pleaded not guilty. Hide Caption 2 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos A zebra stands in the sun as the temperature drops at the Tierpark zoo in Berlin on Friday, March 2. Hide Caption 3 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, shakes hands with South Korean envoy Chung Eui-yong in this photo released Tuesday, March 6, by North Korea's state-run news agency. In an unprecedented meeting, Kim met with a South Korean delegation and said he wants to "write a new history of national reunification." It's believed to be the first time Kim has spoken face-to-face with officials from the South since he took power in 2011. Hide Caption 4 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos People injured in shelling are treated a hospital in Douma, Syria, on Saturday, March 3. Since February 18, the Syrian regime has intensified its bombing of Douma and other cities in Eastern Ghouta, one of the last rebel-controlled areas of the country. Hide Caption 5 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos The empty seat of Gary Cohn, the White House's chief economic adviser, is seen prior to President Trump's joint news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven on Tuesday, March 6. The White House announced Tuesday that Cohn was resigning. Hide Caption 6 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos Students take a car safety course at Effat University in Jidda, Saudi Arabia, on Monday, March 5. Saudi Arabia is easing restrictions on women driving. Hide Caption 7 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos Men dismantle prosthetic arms from a Venus de Milo replica that was at a metro station in Paris on Tuesday, March 6. The statue was meant to raise awareness about the thousands of amputees worldwide who are in need of a prosthesis. Hide Caption 8 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos White House press secretary Sarah Sanders fields questions at a daily briefing in Washington on Wednesday, March 7. A source close to the White House told CNN that President Trump was upset with Sanders over her responses regarding his alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump's legal counsel Michael Cohen has said the President "vehemently denies" any sexual encounter between the two. Hide Caption 9 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos Police officers in East Lansing, Michigan, hold down a protester after he chased supporters of white nationalist Richard Spencer on Monday, March 5. Protesters clashed with Spencer supporters before Spencer's speech at Michigan State University. Hide Caption 10 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos Sea lions try to catch a fish Tuesday, March 6, as they're fed at the Schönbrunn zoo in Vienna, Austria. Hide Caption 11 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos Ushers pose for pictures in Beijing's Tiananmen Square on Monday, March 5. It was during the opening session of the National People's Congress. Hide Caption 12 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos A pedestrian wears an unusual hat during a blizzard in London on Friday, March 2. Hide Caption 13 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos Pallbearers carry the casket of the Rev. Billy Graham during the evangelist's funeral service in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday, March 2. See photos from Graham's life Hide Caption 14 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos A woman in Thane, India, has her hair done Wednesday, March 7, before a fashion show meant to spread awareness about acid attacks. Hide Caption 15 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos Two Great Danes stand in a judging area at the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, England, on Thursday, March 8. Hide Caption 16 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos Teachers and other school personnel celebrate in Charleston, West Virginia, after the state Senate approved a bill Tuesday, March 6, to increase state employee pay by 5%. A teachers' strike had canceled nine consecutive school days across the state. Hide Caption 17 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos Megan Barry, the mayor of Nashville, Tennessee, announces her resignation on Tuesday, March 6. Barry resigned after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from the city while carrying on an extramarital affair with her bodyguard. Hide Caption 18 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos A topless activist from the feminist group Femen interrupts Silvio Berlusconi as the former Italian prime minister votes in Milan on Sunday, March 4. Written on her body in Italian was "Berlusconi, you have expired!" Hide Caption 19 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos In this composite image, derived from an infrared instrument aboard NASA's Juno spacecraft, a central cyclone is surrounded by eight other cyclones at Jupiter's north pole. New data collected by Juno has revealed some of the planet's swirling inner mysteries. Hide Caption 20 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos Kim Bose hugs Hank Stawinski, the police chief of Prince George's County, Maryland, during a meeting at the US Capitol about gun violence on Wednesday, March 7. Bose's 20-year-old son, Joseph, was killed by gun violence in 2015. Hide Caption 21 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos US Marines hold a White House door before the arrival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, on Monday, March 5. Hide Caption 22 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos Taxi drivers attack an Uber driver's vehicle during a protest in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, March 6. Taxi driver unions have complained that Uber is unfair competition. Hide Caption 23 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos Men perform a fire dragon dance at the Lantern Festival in Meizhou, China, on Friday, March 2. Hide Caption 24 of 26

Photos: The week in 26 photos Comedian Bill Cosby arrives at a courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, for a pretrial hearing on Tuesday, March 6. Cosby faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault for allegedly drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. Cosby has denied any wrongdoing. His previous trial on those charges ended in a mistrial when jurors could not come to a unanimous verdict on any of the counts. Hide Caption 25 of 26