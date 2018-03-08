The week in 26 photos

A zebra stands in the sun as the temperature drops at the Tierpark zoo in Berlin on Friday, March 2.
Men dismantle prosthetic arms from a Venus de Milo replica that was at a metro station in Paris on Tuesday, March 6. The statue was meant to raise awareness about the thousands of amputees worldwide who are in need of a prosthesis.
Sea lions try to catch a fish Tuesday, March 6, as they're fed at the Schönbrunn zoo in Vienna, Austria.
Ushers pose for pictures in Beijing's Tiananmen Square on Monday, March 5. It was during the opening session of the National People's Congress.
A pedestrian wears an unusual hat during a blizzard in London on Friday, March 2.
A woman in Thane, India, has her hair done Wednesday, March 7, before a fashion show meant to spread awareness about acid attacks.
Two Great Danes stand in a judging area at the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, England, on Thursday, March 8.
A topless activist from the feminist group Femen interrupts Silvio Berlusconi as the former Italian prime minister votes in Milan on Sunday, March 4. Written on her body in Italian was "Berlusconi, you have expired!"
Kim Bose hugs Hank Stawinski, the police chief of Prince George's County, Maryland, during a meeting at the US Capitol about gun violence on Wednesday, March 7. Bose's 20-year-old son, Joseph, was killed by gun violence in 2015.
US Marines hold a White House door before the arrival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, on Monday, March 5.
Taxi drivers attack an Uber driver's vehicle during a protest in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, March 6. Taxi driver unions have complained that Uber is unfair competition.
Men perform a fire dragon dance at the Lantern Festival in Meizhou, China, on Friday, March 2.