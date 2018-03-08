(CNN) The controversial statue that critics have deemed as "San Francisco's monument to white supremacy" is coming off its pedestal.

The bronze statue that shows a partially clothed Native American man at the feet of two men -- a cowboy and a Catholic missionary -- will be plucked from its prominent location in San Francisco in a process that begins in coming weeks.

To its critics, the bronze statue called "Early Days" is an offensive and condescending depiction of Native Americans that fails to acknowledge racism, colonization and genocide.

And this week, the San Francisco Arts Commission unanimously agreed to remove "Early Days" from the city's Pioneer Monument, which contains a cluster of five statues.

"This racist and disrespectful sculpture has no place in the heart of our city," the commission said in a statement.

