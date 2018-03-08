Parkland teen who shielded classmates from bullets now in critical condition

Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting Parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday, February 14. At least 17 people were killed at the school, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is in custody, the sheriff said. The sheriff said Cruz had been expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons. Hide Caption 1 of 13

Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting Police officers ride in the back of a pickup truck as they tend to a victim. Hide Caption 2 of 13

Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after the shooting. Hide Caption 3 of 13

Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting Police officers surveil the exterior of the school while the shooting was active. Hide Caption 4 of 13

Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting Students and faculty are evacuated from the school. Hide Caption 5 of 13

Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting A father and daughter embrace after a mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Hide Caption 6 of 13

Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting Family members wait for word from students beneath an underpass just south of the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Hide Caption 7 of 13

Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting Lavinia Zapata embraces her son, Jorge, after he was evacuated from the school. Hide Caption 8 of 13

Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is taken into custody by authorities. Cruz was apprehended off of the campus. Hide Caption 9 of 13

Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting Security instructs parents following the shooting. Parents were told they would be reunited with their children at a local Marriott Hotel. Hide Caption 10 of 13

Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting Students released from lockdown console each other. While some students were evacuated, many remained in the school until authorities could come to their aid. Hide Caption 11 of 13

Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting Family members embrace after shooting. Hide Caption 12 of 13