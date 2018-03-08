You can ride along with NASA on its mission to the sun .... in name only

(CNN) Call it the hottest ticket around ... literally.

When NASA's Parker Solar Probe travels into the sun's atmosphere, you can ride along. Well, your name can.

NASA is inviting people around the world to submit their names to be placed on a microchip on the historic Parker Solar Probe mission , which will launch this summer.

The probe will plunge through the Sun's atmosphere on the mission that will provide scientists with the first-ever close-up view of a star. The 10-foot-high probe won't land on the sun, mostly because it would melt. But it will be the closest anyone has ever gotten to it.

Now people can sign up to get their name close to the sun.

"This mission will answer questions scientists have sought to uncover for more than six decades," wrote Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA, in a press release.

