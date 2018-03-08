You can ride along with NASA on its mission to the sun .... in name only

(CNN)Call it the hottest ticket around ... literally.
When NASA's Parker Solar Probe travels into the sun's atmosphere, you can ride along. Well, your name can.
NASA is inviting people around the world to submit their names to be placed on a microchip on the historic Parker Solar Probe mission, which will launch this summer.
The probe will plunge through the Sun's atmosphere on the mission that will provide scientists with the first-ever close-up view of a star. The 10-foot-high probe won't land on the sun, mostly because it would melt. But it will be the closest anyone has ever gotten to it.
"This mission will answer questions scientists have sought to uncover for more than six decades," wrote Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA, in a press release.
The spacecraft, which is about the size of a car, will travel into the Sun's atmosphere and hopefully help scientists discover what they don't know about the sun.
The probe will travel at approximately 430,000 mph.
Getting your name on that microchip is free.
Patrick Hill, the deputy project manager for the Parker Solar Probe mission, said that the agency has already received more than 200,000 names.
You have until April 27 to submit yours.
"It's one way of engaging the public," Hill said. "It's like taking them along on the ride."