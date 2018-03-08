1 person taken into custody after student shot dead at Alabama school

(CNN) One person has been taken into police custody in connection with a shooting that killed one student and injured another at an Alabama high school, police said Thursday.

Details about the detention weren't immediately available, but it was related to Wednesday's shooting of two students at Huffman High School in Birmingham, city police Lt. Peter Williston said.

At least two gunshots were fired during dismissal time at the school, killing a 17-year-old girl and a injuring a 17-year-old boy, Birmingham police Chief Orlando Wilson said.

Wilson said Wednesday that investigators considered the shooting accidental, but he did elaborate.

Huffman was placed on a brief lockdown, and police were called to the scene. The school has metal detectors, and school resource officers were on site at the time of the shooting, Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring said.

