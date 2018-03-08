Story highlights Mike Schultz will compete in the snowboard-cross and banked slalom in Pyeongchang

He designed the prosthetic knees and feet used by the US Snowboard team

They're also used by soldiers, amputees and other extreme athletes

(CNN) He's a hardcore action sportsman who refuses to be hampered by the loss of his left leg, but "Monster" Mike Shultz is getting a bigger rush by pioneering prosthetic limbs for the US Paralympic team.

Schultz, a professional motocross rider and X Games veteran, suffered his injury when he was flung from his snowmobile during a snocross race in 2008.

Complications after the accident led to the decision to amputate above the knee.

For most, that would be career-ending and life-changing. Schultz was determined it would be neither.

I look at life as a challenge... I don't ever want to give up. US Paralympic snowboarder Mike Schultz

Seven months later, after learning how to walk again, he was back competing in adaptive motocross at the X Games -- this time with a prosthetic leg he'd designed and manufactured himself. He won silver.