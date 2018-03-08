(CNN) Most people's offices consists of a computer, a table, a phone and a chair. For most of Mick Fanning's life his office has been the ocean, a place he says has always made him happy.

"Some days you think you're all over it and you get smacked down so quickly. I think dealing with mother nature day in and day out is something truly incredible and it's definitely something that keeps you very humble."

"You get really centered within yourself (when surfing) and it doesn't matter what type of mood you are when you paddle out, when you come in you're always happy."

The surfer's last competition will be at the end of this month.

'I still love surfing'

Fanning's has been a remarkable career. He's surfed some of the best breaks in the world -- from Tahiti to Fiji, South Africa and Australia -- but he's also punched a shark, overcome personal tragedy and career-threatening injuries.

"I just lost the drive, I lost the determination," the Australian says of his decision to retire.

"I still love surfing, still love everything that goes with it but for me personally I just can't do a full year anymore. I feel like there's more out there in different parts for me so I'm going to go chase those dreams instead."

Global stardom

Despite having dozens of surfing event victories to his name -- 22 in fact -- Fanning, while a famous name in Australia and the surfing community, skyrocketed to global stardom in 2015 after he fought off a shark at Jeffreys Bay in South Africa.

Minutes into the final, the surfer could be seen furiously paddling away from a circling shark.

Those watching live were forced to watch -- and wait -- in fear after a wave obscured what happened next. Miraculously he was unharmed but the shark did bite through his leg rope and caused some damage to his surfboard.

It's something Fanning says he gets reminded of very day. "Watch out for sharks," people jest.

Photos: Surfer attacked by shark A surfing competition in South Africa was canceled Sunday after championship surfer Mick Fanning escaped a shark attack in the opening minutes of the final heat. Fanning escaped with a severed leash on his surfboard. He told World Surf League TV that he "punched" the shark "in the back" to scare it away. Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: Surfer attacked by shark Video of the incident appears to show two sharks circling the three-time World Surf League champion. The Water Safety Team pulled Fanning and fellow competitor Julian Wilson out of the waters to safety. Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: Surfer attacked by shark "I had this thought, 'What if it comes around for another go at me?'" Fanning said. "Before I knew it, the boat was there. ... I can't believe it, I was tripping out. I'm totally tripping out." Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: Surfer attacked by shark "I had this feeling that something was behind (me), and all of a sudden I felt like I started getting pulled underwater. And then the thing came up and I was on my board and it was right there," Fanning said. Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: Surfer attacked by shark Fanning, right, swims away from his board and signals for the water patrol after being attacked. Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: Surfer attacked by shark Fanning and Julian Wilson, in red, are rescued by personal watercraft. Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: Surfer attacked by shark Fanning catches his breath as he approaches the rescue boat. Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: Surfer attacked by shark Fanning and Wilson are taken to shore by rescue craft. Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: Surfer attacked by shark Fanning is hugged by fellow surfer Kelly Slater back on shore. Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: Surfer attacked by shark Fanning holds his head in his hands in reaction to the attack. Hide Caption 10 of 10

While retirement means Fanning's competitive days will be over after the Rip Curl Pro in Bells Beach later this month, it won't be the last time this Aussie surfer catches waves -- but it may be the final time he enjoys empty surf.

"Being able to paddle out when there's only one other guy out in amazing waves is incredible," he says. "But hopefully I can find some with less people around during the free surfs."

'Pretty awesome'

Like the surf, Fanning has experienced many choppy moments during his career -- he's lost two brothers and also split with his wife. Without the support from his family and friends, he wouldn't have been able to compete he says.

"People might just see me paddling out but I paddle out with all of them right behind me which is really special. Without them I wouldn't have made it out."

As his final competition approaches, Fanning says he wants to walk away with his head held high.

"I'd hate it if I had a (bad) day, but so be it if it happens. I'm excited, I'm getting ready as if I would any other event.

"I just know that I've only got four weeks left, which is pretty awesome."