(CNN) Thousands of people gathered in one of Florence's main squares Thursday to pay respects and mourn the loss of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, who died suddenly Sunday.

The 31-year-old was found dead in his hotel room having suffered from a cardiac arrest, just hours before he was due to lead Fiorentina onto the field against Udinese in Italian football's elite Serie A league.

Teammates, fans, politicians and former rivals alike came together for the service at the Basilica di Santa Croce in the heart of the Tuscan capital to remember and celebrate the life of the Italian defender and grieve his untimely passing.

Fiorentina scarves and banners were held aloft, branded with messages of love: "Per Sempre Nostro Capitano" -- "Forever our captain".

Many of the most famous faces from Italian football were present, including the full Fiorentina squad, Nice forward Mario Balotelli, former AC Milan attacker Marco van Basten, Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti, and legendary defender Javier Zanetti, as well as former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

