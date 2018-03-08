Here's the White House statement on International Women's Day

Washington The White House released a statement from President Donald Trump on Thursday for International Women's Day.

On International Women's Day, we celebrate the many incredible contributions made by women of all ages in the United States and around the world. We honor the vital role of women in our communities, businesses, civil society, and government. And we reaffirm our Nation's commitment to ensuring that every person has the opportunity to succeed.

Despite some recent progress around the world, too many women still face tremendous barriers to participation in all aspects of life. This must change. Women are critical to economic growth and global stability. When women are empowered, communities and entire nations thrive.

Over the past year, my Administration has championed the creation of international initiatives to promote women's economic empowerment. Through the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi), we are working to improve access to capital for women entrepreneurs in the developing world. With the formation of the Canada-United States Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders, we are engaging with the private sector to reduce barriers to women's participation in business. And through the Overseas Private Investment Corporation's new "2X Women's Initiative," we are mobilizing $1 billion for investment into projects that support women in emerging markets.

